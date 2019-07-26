< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 26 2019 05:27PM b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420466569" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Deputies in Stearns County said Friday they are looking into complaints of misconduct filed against a <span style="background-color: rgba(249, 78, 84, 0.25);">staff member</span> for the St. John's Boys' Choir.</p> <p>In a release, the sheriff's office didn't disclose the nature of the allegations but said an active investigation was underway. However, an email obtained by FOX 9 that was sent out by the National Catholic Youth Choir to families states the complaint against the <span style="background-color: rgba(249, 78, 84, 0.25);">staff member</span> involves "communications and photographs of a sexual nature that allegedly occurred in 2018."</p> <p>The email also states that the minor victim and the staff member were both involved with the recent summer camp put on by the National Catholic Youth Choir.</p> <p>The NCYC says the <span style="background-color: rgba(249, 78, 84, 0.25);">staff member</span> has denied the allegations, but the staffer has been placed on leave.</p> <p>According to its website, the NCYC is a special nine-day university program held annually on the Collegeville campus with rehearsals in the abbey, prayer sessions, and concluding with a small tour through several Midwest churches.</p> <p>We’re told the employee took part in the camp but also works with the choir.</p> <p>A father, who had a daughter at the 2018 NCYC Summer Camp, tells us he is “disgusted and disturbed” by the allegations in light of the recent history of sexual misconduct within the Catholic Church.</p> <p>The organization is asking parents to talk with their kids about the case. Anyone who may have further information on the incident is asked to contact Father Anthony Ruff at atawruff@csbsju.edu or at (320) 363-3233 or the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-259-3737.</p> <p>In a statement, the St. John's Boys' Choir wrote:</p> <blockquote> <p><em>The St. John’s Boys Choir and the National Catholic Youth Choir recently learned of a report from a minor alleging misconduct by an adult associated with both organizations. The report involves alleged communications and photographs of a sexual nature. Following the report, both organizations placed the adult on a leave of absence. It is the organizations’ understanding that the adult has denied the allegations.</em></p> <p><em>The Stearns County Sheriff’s office and Stearns County Human Services were promptly informed about the report. An investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department is underway and the St. John’s Boys Choir and the National Catholic Youth Choir are both cooperating fully.</em></p> <p><em>Out of respect for the privacy of the minor and the minor’s family, we will not share additional information on the allegations at this time. We have reached out to those who participated in either choir during the time that the adult at issue was associated with the choir to inform them of this report and to encourage parents to talk to their children. 