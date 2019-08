The demolition contractor for the Twin Cities German Immersion School reported some vandalism of their equipment overnight Monday. (Photo credit: Twin Cities German Immersion School)

- Crews began to tear down a 92-year-old church in St. Paul, Minnesota Tuesday despite overnight vandalism of some of the demolition equipment.

St. Andrew’s Church closed years ago. The Twin Cities German Immersion School, a public charter school for K-8 students, eventually bought the church and its attached school building. The charter school plans to expand and modernize its facilities using the current St. Andrew’s school building space.

A spokesperson for Twin Cities German Immersion School reported that someone vandalized their demolition contractor’s equipment overnight Monday. Photos shared with FOX 9 show the vandals spray-painted the words “Don’t Do It” on four pieces of equipment and painted over a window.

St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders confirmed police received a report from the contractor regarding the vandalism.

News that the church would be demolished elicited some strong reactions from some members of the community. Some neighbors tried to preserve the church, but a court ruled in favor of demolition.

Several pieces from the old church were saved from demolition, including organ pipes, doors and marble molding, which could be used in a tribute to the church.

Demolition is expected to take the rest of the week. The new school building is set to open next year.