- Delta fliers can take along their large sporting goods without a specialty fee, the company announced.

Customers with surfboards, bicycles, golf clubs, scuba gear, skis, snowboards and other large-sized sporting equipment can check them like regular bags for the standard baggage allowance.

The $150 specialty sports bag fee is now a thing of the past, as customers bringing along their equipment will be charged the standard first, second and third-bag fee.

The company did say that space limitations, acceptance of bags and charges for those bags may vary on smaller Delta Connection carriers.