- Delta is adding a new jet to service at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that officials say is quieter and more fuel efficient than other commercial jets.

The new Airbus A220 began service on Friday at MSP. Airport officials say Airbus promises the new jet has a noise footprint four times smaller than other in-production jets and creates 20 percent less CO2 emissions from fuel burn.

In a release, MSP officials write, a noise analysis showed the jet was "quieter during the approach and departure phases than the CRJ-200, an aircraft that is half the size and carries less than half the passengers."

The A220 holds 109 passengers. Delta plans to add 90 A220s to its fleet by 2023.