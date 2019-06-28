< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Delta adds new, quieter jet to service at MSP
Posted Jun 28 2019 02:40PM CDT src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Airbus 220-100 from Airbus (computer rendering by FIXION/photo by dreamstime.com)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Airbus 220-100 from Airbus (computer rendering by FIXION/photo by dreamstime.com)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415303680-415303645" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Airbus 220-100 from Airbus (computer rendering by FIXION/photo by dreamstime.com)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Airbus 220-100 from Airbus (computer rendering by FIXION/photo by dreamstime.com)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 02:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415303680" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Delta is adding a new jet to service at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that officials say is quieter and more fuel efficient than other commercial jets.</p><p>The new Airbus A220 began service on Friday at MSP. Airport officials say Airbus promises the new jet has a noise footprint four times smaller than other in-production jets and creates 20 percent less CO2 emissions from fuel burn.</p><p>In a release, MSP officials write, a noise analysis showed the jet was "quieter during the approach and departure phases than the CRJ-200, an aircraft that is half the size and carries less than half the passengers."</p><p>The A220 holds 109 passengers. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/Flooded_runway_closes_Rochester_Airport__0_7454524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rain flooded the runway at the airport in Rochester, Minnesota overnight, forcing the airport to close for a short time Friday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Overnight rain causes flash flooding in Rochester, Minn, closed airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight Thursday caused flash flooding southeastern Minnesota early Friday morning. </p><p>Rochester was the target of the heaviest rainfall, with approximately 5 inches of rain falling in six hours, according to the National Weather Service. </p><p>The Rochester International Airport was closed for several hours because of standing water on the runway. The airport said this was unusual for them because the airport is one of the highest points in the county. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/repair-mistake-floods-out-edina-home-but-resident-says-city-is-no-help" title="Repair mistake floods out Edina home, but resident says city is no help" data-articleId="415309810" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Repair mistake floods out Edina home, but resident says city is no help</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Leah Beno, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Construction season has municipalities across the country working to take advantage of the nice weather to get some important infrastructure work done. But, when something goes wrong, and a resident suffers damage as a result, you'd expect the city to step up.</p><p>In Edina, however, a homeowner says she's getting the runaround after a mistake by a subcontractor flooded out her home. Now, she stuck dealing with thousands of dollars in bills and having little luck getting help from the city.</p><p>"The water was about six inches deep throughout the whole room," explains Sarah Bridges.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room" title="Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges" data-articleId="415282511" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Mackenzie_Lueck_disappearance__Police_ar_0_7454668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Mackenzie_Lueck_disappearance__Police_ar_0_7454668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Mackenzie_Lueck_disappearance__Police_ar_0_7454668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Mackenzie_Lueck_disappearance__Police_ar_0_7454668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Mackenzie_Lueck_disappearance__Police_ar_0_7454668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities are filing murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student missing for nearly two weeks, after the SWAT team arrested the suspect without incident early Friday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 11:49AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are filing murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student missing for nearly two weeks, after the SWAT team arrested the suspect without incident early Friday morning. </p><p>Ayoola A. Authorities are filing murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student missing for nearly two weeks, after the SWAT team arrested the suspect without incident early Friday morning. 

Ayoola A. Ajayi, 31, who police have identified as the suspect, will be charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and desecration of a body in the death of Lueck, 23, according to Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.

"This is one of the most difficult phone calls I've ever made, as both Greg and his wife, Diana, were devastated and heartbroken by this news," Brown said. (Photo Credit: Salt Lake City Police Department)" title="SALT LAKE CITY PD_missing mackenzie lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/300-people-turn-out-for-tour-of-cats-in-minneapolis-wedge-neighborhood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/wedge%20cat%20tour%201%20_1561740484329.jpg_7454114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Approximately 300 people turned out Thursday night to walk around Minneapolis’ Wedge neighborhood looking at cats lounging in the windows of apartments and houses. (Photo credit: Wedge LIVE!) " title="wedge cat tour 1 _1561740484329.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>300 people turn out for tour of cats in Minneapolis' Wedge neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/cows-swept-away-by-flash-flooding-in-southeastern-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/cows%20swept%20away_1561738470058.jpg_7454007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cows swept away_1561738470058.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cows swept away by flash flooding in southeastern Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa Most Recent https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/819UW9QZ.MXF_09.27.45.28_1561752467900_7454717_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Repair mistake floods out Edina home, but resident says city is no help</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/delta-adds-new-quieter-jet-to-service-at-msp" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/A220-100-Delta_1561750771899_7454542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Airbus&#x20;220-100&#x20;from&#x20;Airbus&#x20;&#x28;computer&#x20;rendering&#x20;by&#x20;FIXION&#x2f;photo&#x20;by&#x20;dreamstime&#x2e;com&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Delta adds new, quieter jet to service at MSP</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;announced&#x20;on&#x20;Friday&#x20;that&#x20;they&#x20;have&#x20;taken&#x20;a&#x20;person&#x20;into&#x20;custody&#x20;in&#x20;connection&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;disappearance&#x20;of&#x20;Mackenzie&#x20;Lueck&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;University&#x20;of&#x20;Utah&#x20;student&#x20;missing&#x20;for&#x20;nearly&#x20;two&#x20;weeks&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Salt&#x20;Lake&#x20;City&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/300-people-turn-out-for-tour-of-cats-in-minneapolis-wedge-neighborhood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/wedge%20cat%20tour%201%20_1561740484329.jpg_7454114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/wedge%20cat%20tour%201%20_1561740484329.jpg_7454114_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/wedge%20cat%20tour%201%20_1561740484329.jpg_7454114_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/wedge%20cat%20tour%201%20_1561740484329.jpg_7454114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/wedge%20cat%20tour%201%20_1561740484329.jpg_7454114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Approximately&#x20;300&#x20;people&#x20;turned&#x20;out&#x20;Thursday&#x20;night&#x20;to&#x20;walk&#x20;around&#x20;Minneapolis&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;&#x20;Wedge&#x20;neighborhood&#x20;looking&#x20;at&#x20;cats&#x20;lounging&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;windows&#x20;of&#x20;apartments&#x20;and&#x20;houses&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Wedge&#x20;LIVE&#x21;&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>300 people turn out for tour of cats in Minneapolis' Wedge neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/cows-swept-away-by-flash-flooding-in-southeastern-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/cows%20swept%20away_1561738470058.jpg_7454007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/cows%20swept%20away_1561738470058.jpg_7454007_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/cows%20swept%20away_1561738470058.jpg_7454007_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/cows%20swept%20away_1561738470058.jpg_7454007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/28/cows%20swept%20away_1561738470058.jpg_7454007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cows swept away by flash flooding in southeastern Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> 