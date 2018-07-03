DC officer friendly and young boy show off Olympian stunts

- A young boy and D.C. police officer showed off their gymnastics in a local park and people are screaming for more!

Officer Brown and his squad were spending time with some kiddos in the Seventh District when an unexpected friendly challenge between the officer and a young boy kicked-off.

A tweet by D.C. police department captured the amazing moment both competitors nailed their stunts. Bravo, gentlemen!

The video was also posted by Officer Brown on Instagram with the caption,"I’m just trying to be a good officer when I’m needed and when I’m not needed!"

Just another day in the life of Officer Friendly. We hope to see more videos from these fellas!