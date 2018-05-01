Dayton calls $137M in emergency aid for schools facing budget shortfalls

- Gov. Mark Dayton unveiled a new proposal Tuesday to provide $137 million in emergency, one-time funding to school districts across the state.

Fifty-nine districts across the state are facing serious deficits. Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius says the main priority is not letting schools close, especially when there is room in the budget to save them.

“My message to the Legislature is: I know it’s late in the session, so let’s do it now,” Dayton said.

The governor is calling the funding a “tourniquet.” It is designed to cover budget shortfalls in schools districts across Minnesota. The two-percent increase in funding comes out to about $126 for every student.