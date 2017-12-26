Dance-off between Santa and 90-year-old woman goes viral

A 90-year-old woman at a D.C. nursing home was caught busting a move with Santa. Photo/Christopher Tate A 90-year-old woman at a D.C. nursing home was caught busting a move with Santa. Photo/Christopher Tate

A 90-year-old D.C. woman's dance moves have gone viral after she was caught on video cutting a rug with Saint Nick on Christmas.

Christopher Tate, a D.C. minister makes an annual trip to Unique Residential Care in Northwest D.C. to cheer up the elderly dressed as Santa Claus, in what he calls "The Golden Christmas."

"We went to the nursing home and while my daughter and helpers passed out gifts, I went room to room to greet each senior. I came upon her and she said, "Santa, I wanna dance!" Tate tells FOX 5.

The two danced to "O Come, All Ye Faithful" and even with her walker, the 90-year-old woman made some moves.

Tate says he was "in shock" by the woman's moves.

"After we were done, there were so many seniors hugging me, crying and didn't want us to leave," said Tate.

Tate, who is a minister and Gospel singer has been hosting special Thanksgiving feasts which he calls "The Golden Table" and giving out gifts on Christmas along with his family for the past five years.

"It's been incredibly awesome," he says.

The video has already had over three million views and over nine thousand comments since it was posted on Sunday. Tate says was not expecting the video to have the impact that it's had.

"Countless messages started pouring in from all over the world," he said. "My Facebook has nearly caused my iPad to explode."

He says people have been reaching out to him on social media thanking him for his video -- including those who have lost their parents or have lost touch with older family members.

"I've been crying since Sunday. My birthday is next week and this was an early gift!"