- The Dakota County Sheriff is remembering a retired K-9 dog after his death.

In a post, the sheriff's office says "Ace" was put down on Thursday. The dog served with the department from 2007 until 2015, when he retired.

The department writes, "Only a K-9 Officer truly knows the bond that is created between them and their partner. This bond is forged through countless hours of training and working together as one. It is with a heavy heart that we pass on that Sergeant Matt Schuster had to make the tough decision to lay to rest his K-9 partner and best friend 'Ace' last night."

They add, "He allowed team members to pick him up and lift him over objects and always stayed focused on the task at hand, a truly special dog. Ace, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office thanks you for your service and dedication from 2007-2015. Rest in peace buddy!"