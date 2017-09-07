Crime remains a relative rarity at the University of Minnesota

- The University of Minnesota Police Department relies heavily on tip calls, with word of a campus crime spreading quicker than ever before.

That's due in large part to regular "Timely Warning" alerts and emails sent out whenever there's a problem, making campus crime a relative rarity, officials say.

Beyond that, the goal is for everyone to feel safe on campus--something that both police and students say is the case the majority of the time, though everyone needs to do their part to make that the case.

Don't travel alone at night if you can avoid it, police say, and be aware of your surroundings.

Cameras, safety lights and patrols also add to students' feeling of security, adding up to just 15 violent crimes this year on campus in a city that's had more than three thousand in that same time period.