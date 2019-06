- A search is underway for a young man reported missing Saturday on Bush Lake in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says friends reported the 18-year-old man missing around 3:30 p.m. at East Bush Lake Beach.

According to deputies, a friend reported the missing man was among teenagers swimming towards a dock about 100 feet from the beach. But, the missing man never surfaced from the water.

An active search has brought deputies to the water to the lake Saturday evening.

We will update this article as more information is made available about the search.