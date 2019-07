- With help from a concerned citizen, crews were able to rescue a man who was trapped in floodwaters Saturday morning in Rochester, Minnesota.

According to authorities, at about 7 a.m., a concerned citizen called to report a person sleeping on a picnic table in Kutzky Park as floodwaters continued to rise. Police responded to the area and found waters from the Cascade Creek rapidly rising with significant current. They requested the fire department to help rescue the man on the table.

Responding firefighters were able to wade in and reach the man on the picnic table, which was nearly covered by the moving water. The crews then placed a personal flotation device and helmet on the victim and walked him to shore where he was evaluated by personnel.

Officials placed barricades to keep others from entering the affected area.