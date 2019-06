- Fire crews are responding to a fire at a furniture store in Shakopee, Minnesota Monday night.

Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman said at 9:18 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at TimberCreek Furniture on the 1000 block of 1st Avenue East. The fire appeared to be in the back half of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Coleman says it is unclear how much was lost in the fire. He said the building did not have a sprinkler system, which could have better contained the fire.

No one was injured.

The Shakopee Police Department closed 1st Avenue between Marschall Road and Minnesota Street due to the fire.

TimberCreek Furniture has been selling rustic furniture and decor at their location in Shakopee for more than 30 years, according to their website.