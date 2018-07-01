Crews rescue man after fall from bluffs near University of Minnesota

- A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after he fell down the bluffs of the Mississippi River near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Brian Tyner with Minneapolis Fire, crews were dispatched to the bluffs near the Weisman Art Museum - located at 333 East River Parkway - around 1:30 a.m. They were able to locate the man about halfway down the bluffs and then lower him down to a boat provided by Hennepin County Water Patrol.

The man was then taken to the hospital by paramedics.