- Crews have loosened an ice jam on a creek in Jordan, Minnesota, allowing residents of a flooded trailer park to begin returning to their homes Tuesday.

On Sunday, a mile-long ice jam in the nearby Sand Creek caused Valley Green Park, which contains approximately 300 mobile homes, to flood for a second time in a week.

Crews used heavy equipment overnight Sunday and throughout the day Monday to loosen the jam. By 3 p.m., water was flowing freely in the creek, reducing water levels in the trailer park, according to the Jordan Police Department.

The public works department is working on pumping out the remaining floodwaters from the streets within the trailer park. Police say the water no longer poses any significant threat to vehicles coming in and out of the area.

The trailer park was voluntarily evacuated last week after it flooded for the first time. Most stayed with friends and family, but as of Monday, approximately 13 people and 10 pets remained in a temporary emergency shelter set up by the Red Cross.

As of Tuesday afternoon, residents are beginning to return to their homes. No evacuees remain in the Red Cross shelter and the organization is demobilizing it.