- The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says a body was found along the shore of Lac Qui Parle Lake Wednesday after deputies were called for an empty boat floating in the water.

The empty boat was discovered in the middle of the lake, about a mile south of Milan Bridge, by a fisherman. Rescue crews later found a shoe and hat floating in the water along the Chippewa County shoreline.

Shortly after, deputies located a body in the area of Dahlen's Bay.

Investigators believe the victim, who has not yet been identified, was the only person in the boat.