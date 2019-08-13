< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Crash reconstruction leads to charges in fatal pedestrian crash in Inver Grove Heights Crash reconstruction leads to charges in fatal pedestrian crash in Inver Grove Heights i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423602830");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423602830-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423602830-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/flowers%20at%20inver%20grove%20heights%20crash_1565728218277.JPG_7590465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423602830-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/flowers%20at%20inver%20grove%20heights%20crash_1565728218277.JPG_7590465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423602830-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="flowers at inver grove heights crash_1565728218277.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/10-P-INVER%20GROVE%20PEDESTRIAN%20KILLED_00.00.11.12_1546829900398.png_6594246_ver1.0_640_360_1565727765063.jpg_7590441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423602830-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="10-P-INVER GROVE PEDESTRIAN KILLED_00.00.11.12_1546829900398.png_6594246_ver1.0_640_360_1565727765063.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-423602830-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/flowers%20at%20inver%20grove%20heights%20crash_1565728218277.JPG_7590465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="flowers at inver grove heights crash_1565728218277.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/10-P-INVER%20GROVE%20PEDESTRIAN%20KILLED_00.00.11.12_1546829900398.png_6594246_ver1.0_640_360_1565727765063.jpg_7590441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Haimanot Gebremedhin was fatally struck by a vehicle as she crossed a street in Inver Grove Heights in January 2019." title="10-P-INVER GROVE PEDESTRIAN KILLED_00.00.11.12_1546829900398.png_6594246_ver1.0_640_360_1565727765063.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Haimanot" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Haimanot</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Gebremedhin" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Gebremedhin</span> was fatally struck by a vehicle as she crossed a street in <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" Posted Aug 13 2019 02:58PM CDT
Updated Aug 13 2019 03:35PM CDT INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old woman is charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 55-year-old woman in Inver Grove Heights in January, according to the Dakota County Attorney's Office.

Breyona Sadi Cotton has been charged with two felonies: leaving the scene of a deadly crash and failure to notify police of deadly crash.

The crash happened on January 5 around 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of 80th Street and Blaine Avenue, according to the complaint. When police arrived, they found an unconscious woman lying on the north side of 80th Street. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she died at the scene. Authorities identified her as Haimanot Gezahegne Gebremedhin.

According to the criminal complaint, Cotton came forward to the Inver Grove Police Department the next day with information about the crash, saying she learned from a friend that a person died in the collision. She told police she was driving and had a green light as she approached Blaine Avenue. She then "out of nowhere" heard a collision and thought she hit a deer. After the crash, she turned right onto Blaine, but told police she didn't leave her car because she thought she hit a deer.

Minnesota State Patrol completed a crash reconstruction report and determined Gebremedhin would have been visible to the driver seconds before the crash and "any reasonable investigation" into the crash would have revealed a woman had been hit. Charges: Man zip-tied teen, stole about $10,000 during Minneapolis home invasion

Posted Aug 13 2019 07:17PM CDT
Updated Aug 13 2019 08:02PM CDT

A 33-year-old Minneapolis man is charged in connection to a home invasion in which he allegedly threatened to kill a 14-year-old boy and left him zip-tied in the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Buckingham is charged with first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon and first-degree aggravated robbery.

This case comes amid a series of 23 home invasion burglaries in which a suspect has entered the home, threatened children with weapons and demanded money, according to an application for search warrant filed in Hennepin County District Court. The document states Hispanic families with children have been targeted. 15-year-old Coco Gauff gets US Open wild-card entry

By HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer

Posted Aug 13 2019 06:48PM CDT

Coco Gauff will get a chance to try for an encore: The 15-year-old from Florida received a wild-card entry Tuesday for the U.S. Open's main draw.

It will be Gauff's second Grand Slam tournament. She made a magical run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last month after getting a wild card into the qualifying rounds there.

Ranked just 313th at the time, Gauff became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, upset five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round and wound up losing at the All England Club to eventual title winner Simona Halep. Minnesota DHS whistleblower: I got 'threatening' warning about speaking up 