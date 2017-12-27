Crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Hanover, Minn.

- One man has died and two people were injured after a crash around noon Wednesday in Hanover, Minnesota.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 109th Avenue and Rosedale Avenue where three people were injured. One man was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The other two victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. The Hanover Bridge was closed for several hours due to the crash.

