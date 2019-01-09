Minneapolis Park Police squad car crashes en route to assist with police pursuit

- A Minneapolis Park police squad car crashed while en route to assist with a police pursuit, according to Minneapolis Park Police spokeswoman Dawn Sommers.

Sommers says the squad car had its lights and sirens on while it was heading northbound on Hennepin Avenue when another vehicle pulled out in front of it at 22nd Street. The Park Police squad car crashed into that vehicle, which then hit a third vehicle. She says there were minor injuries and some vehicle damage.

According to Minneapolis Sgt. Darcy Horn, around 8:30 p.m. Minneapolis police assisted Metro Transit police on a report of a stolen vehicle in south Minneapolis. Minneapolis police eventually took over the pursuit, which then went on to I-94 into St. Paul. The pursuit ended around 8:45 p.m. when the vehicle got off I-94 at Concordia Avenue and N Asbury Street.

Sgt. Horn says officers arrested the four adults inside the vehicle. Officers took two of them to the jail, while the other two are being monitored at Hennepin County Medical Center.

