Credit: Minnesota's Largest Candy Store Credit: Minnesota's Largest Candy Store

- A driver rear-ended a minivan before crashing into Minnesota's Largest Candy Store early Sunday, according to the State Patrol. Officials believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

According to authorities, at about 1 a.m. Sunday, a Honda Odyssey minivan was heading south on Highway 169 near Delaware Avenue. A Chevrolet Equinox was also traveling south on Highway 169 when the driver rear-ended the Odyssey, then veered off the road and crashed into the front of the candy store.

The driver of the Equinox, a 42-year-old St. Paul man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The people in the minivan, a family from Iowa, were not injured in the crash.

Staff said about 80 percent of the chocolate table survived the crash and the store still opened that morning.