<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412108653" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412108653" data-article-version="1.0">Court releases redacted Noor body cam video</h1> </header> cam video"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412108653.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412108653_412111261_154565"></div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/court-releases-redacted-noor-body-cam-video">Paul Blume, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412108653"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:41PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412108653-412113627" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412108653" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - It was critical evidence in the state’s recent murder case against former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, but it was also the most sensitive.</p><p>Body camera videos showing the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Justine Rusczyzk Damond were released to the public, with a few redactions.</p><p>Five body camera video clips show the Minneapolis police officers on scene that night, including Noor and his partner.</p><p>For the first time, the public can see the moment officers Matthew Harrity and Mohamed Noor turned on their body-worn cameras after getting out of their squad. The <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/noor-trial-chief-arradondo-testifies-says-body-cameras-should-have-been-on-per-policy">cameras were not rolling</a> when Noor fired the single round - a critical component of the two-year murder investigation.</p><p>Harrity’s video captures Noor feverishly performing chest compressions and Harrity telling him to calm down and breathe. It also shows them both encouraging Damond to fight and hold on. </p><p>The court released the footage with some sensitive material redacted, including audio and video of Damond.</p><p>The videos show the confusion and lack of information shared by Noor and Harrity in the immediate aftermath. During witness testimony, we learned it <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/body-camera-footage-from-1st-responding-officer-shown-at-noor-trial-thursday">left other officers confused</a> and slowed the response of medically-trained fire and EMS who were waiting for the all-clear that the scene was safe and contained.</p><p>First responders on scene described it as traumatic arrest. The only thing that had the potential to save Damond’s life in the moment was an emergency surgeon after Noor’s bullet tore through her iliac artery.</p><p>Ultimately, the jury found Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/police-investigate-homicide-in-northeast-minneapolis" title="Police investigating homicide in northeast Minneapolis" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigating homicide in northeast Minneapolis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Minneapolis.</p><p>According to Minneapolis Police Spokesperson John Elder, police are investigating a shooting at 14th Avenue Northeast and Tyler Street Northeast.</p><p>This is a developing story. <p>Check back with FOX 9 for updates.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/96-percent-of-minneapolis-residents-shoveled-their-sidewalks-this-winter" title="96 percent of Minneapolis residents shoveled their sidewalks this winter" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>96 percent of Minneapolis residents shoveled their sidewalks this winter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tim Blotz, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Data from Minneapolis' proactive sidewalk inspections show that many residents need to do a better job at shoveling.</p><p>It's the part of the winter that everyone hates the most, but if you have a sidewalk, you have to clear it.</p><p>This year, Minneapolis tried to turn up the heat a little bit with the proactive inspections, dividing the city into four quadrants and inspecting 35,000 properties.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/red-cross-launches-missing-types-campaign-wants-your-type-a-b-o-and-ab-blood" title="Red Cross launches Missing Types campaign, wants your type A, B, O and AB blood" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Red Cross launches Missing Types campaign, wants your type A, B, O and AB blood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tuesday, the American Red Cross launched a new campaign encouraging people to donate blood.</p><p>The organization held an event at the Mall of America that turned a lot of heads.</p><p>The letters A, B and O were missing from popular storefront signs, all in an effort to get shoppers' attention.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)" title="women win_1560287959447.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/scientists-develop-potential-alzheimers-vaccine-successfully-treat-mice"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Alzheimer%27s%20Vaccine_Banner_Getty_1560285227156.jpg_7383889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A nurse holds a vaccine-filled syringe. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="Alzheimer's Vaccine_Banner_Getty_1560285227156.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Scientists develop potential Alzheimer's vaccine, successfully treat mice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boba-blockage-girl-14-had-hundreds-of-undigested-boba-pearls-stuck-in-stomach-reports-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 14-year-old girl from China suffered an abdominal blockage and had hundreds of undigested boba pearls stuck in her stomach after enduring five days of constipation, according to Chinese media reports. <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/court-releases-redacted-noor-body-cam-video" > <h3>Court releases redacted Noor body cam video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/red-cross-launches-missing-types-campaign-wants-your-type-a-b-o-and-ab-blood" > <h3>Red Cross launches Missing Types campaign, wants your type A, B, O and AB blood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/home-care-facilities-in-staples-cottage-grove-found-responsible-by-mdh-investigators" > <h3>Home care facilities in Staples, Cottage Grove found responsible by MDH investigators</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/3-reports-of-suspicious-man-wearing-mask-in-eagan-park" > data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/7P%20NOOR%20BODYCAM%20VID%20RELEASED%20_00.00.44.11_1560294187356.png_7384665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Court releases redacted Noor body cam video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/red-cross-launches-missing-types-campaign-wants-your-type-a-b-o-and-ab-blood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/6-P-MISSING%20TYPES%20OF%20BLOOD_00.00.11.09_1560293422257.png_7384824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/6-P-MISSING%20TYPES%20OF%20BLOOD_00.00.11.09_1560293422257.png_7384824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/6-P-MISSING%20TYPES%20OF%20BLOOD_00.00.11.09_1560293422257.png_7384824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/6-P-MISSING%20TYPES%20OF%20BLOOD_00.00.11.09_1560293422257.png_7384824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/6-P-MISSING%20TYPES%20OF%20BLOOD_00.00.11.09_1560293422257.png_7384824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Red Cross launches Missing Types campaign, wants your type A, B, O and AB blood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/home-care-facilities-in-staples-cottage-grove-found-responsible-by-mdh-investigators" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/14/1427449426960_1452821374039_726108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/14/1427449426960_1452821374039_726108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/14/1427449426960_1452821374039_726108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/14/1427449426960_1452821374039_726108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/01/14/1427449426960_1452821374039_726108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Home care facilities in Staples, Cottage Grove found responsible by MDH investigators</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/3-reports-of-suspicious-man-wearing-mask-in-eagan-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/blue%20maske%20and%20lights_1560291606084.jpg_7384802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/blue%20maske%20and%20lights_1560291606084.jpg_7384802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/blue%20maske%20and%20lights_1560291606084.jpg_7384802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/blue%20maske%20and%20lights_1560291606084.jpg_7384802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/11/blue%20maske%20and%20lights_1560291606084.jpg_7384802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eagan&#x20;police&#x20;have&#x20;received&#x20;several&#x20;reports&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;man&#x20;wearing&#x20;a&#x20;blue&#x20;mask&#x2c;&#x20;similar&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;one&#x20;shown&#x20;here&#x2c;&#x20;acting&#x20;suspiciously&#x20;in&#x20;Patrick&#x20;Eagan&#x20;Park&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Eagan&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3 reports of suspicious man wearing <h3>3 reports of suspicious man wearing mask in Eagan park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/9-minnesota-refugees-honored-for-work-in-civic-engagement-entrepreneurship" > <h3>9 Minnesota refugees honored for work in civic engagement, entrepreneurship</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> </div> 