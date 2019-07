The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that if police have a search warrant, a suspected impaired driver does not have a limited right to an attorney before submitting to a blood test.

Wednesday's decision came in the case of a woman arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in July 2017 in Dakota County. A deputy got a warrant for a blood sample, but the woman tried to get the results tossed from the case because she wasn't given the chance to talk with a lawyer.

Prior case law found that a driver has a limited right to consult with an attorney before submitting to a blood test, but the Supreme Court says this case is different because police had a warrant, and a warrant protects rights of the accused.

The court ruled 4-3 to uphold the change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.