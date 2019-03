- Part of County Highway 69 in Shakopee was closed down Wednesday afternoon due to flooding.

According to police, Highway 69 under the railroad bridge near Rahr Malting is closed. Drivers are asked to take an alternative route.

As the snow melts and rain continues to fall, flooding is a major concern across the state. Residents are encouraged to clear their neighborhood storm drains of snow and ice so the rain and snowmelt can drain off of the roads.

Due to the forecasted rain, there is also a risk of ice jams forming on Minnehaha Creek. MCWD is coordinating with the cities of Minnetonka, Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Edina and Minneapolis, and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to monitor for ice jams and to remove them as needed.