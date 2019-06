- A fatal motorcycle crash prompted a large police presence and investigation overnight on Hardwood Avenue in Cottage Grove.

According to Cottage Grove Police Sgt. Mike Coffey, the crash occurred close to midnight and involved two individuals.

The deceased is a male in his mid-40s. He died at the scene of his injuries in the crash.

The other person was taken to Regions Hospital where their condition is unknown.

The incident occurred near Hardwood Avenue and 73rd Street in Cottage Grove, which is just east of Hwy. 10/61.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation. Other agencies, including Woodbury Police, responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.