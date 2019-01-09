Corrections sergeant assaulted by inmate at Stillwater prison

- A corrections sergeant at the Stillwater Correctional Facility has been released from the hospital after an inmate assaulted him Wednesday morning, according to a spokeswoman with the Department of Corrections.

An official says the inmate assaulted the sergeant in the B-East living unit. Other corrections officers quickly contained the incident.

The sergeant received treatment and was later released.

The unit will be under lockdown during the investigation.

This assault comes under the first days of new leadership at the Department of Corrections. Former Inver Grove Heights Police Chief Paul Schnell is the new DOC commissioner. Last year, two corrections officers died in connection to inmate assaults. In an interview with FOX 9, Schnell discussed how he plans to make workers feel safe on the job.

“I think we make investments and we have been and those investments involve the physical security kinds of things - cameras, maximize our staffing when the needs are greatest when we’re moving people from different activities,” said Schnell.