Police officers often get put into delicate situations that they have to figure out a way to maneuver through. Sometimes, it's helping a citizen in a life-or-death situation. Other times, they might go face-to-face with a dangerous suspect.

In Duluth, officers were met Sunday with another type of tense standoff: A stuck skunk.

According to a Facebook post by the police chief, the officers responded for the skunk that got its head into some type of metal object and apparently couldn't get back out.