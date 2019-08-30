< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" >
<span id="p_101"></span>
<div class="portlet-body">
<div class="portlet-borderless-container " style="">
<div class="portlet-body">
<div>
<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story426471429" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426471429" data-article-version="1.0">Community members push back against market planned for Minneapolis parking lot</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-426471429" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Community members push back against market planned for Minneapolis parking lot&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/community-members-push-back-against-market-planned-for-minneapolis-parking-lot" data-title="Community members push back against market planned for Minneapolis parking lot" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/community-members-push-back-against-market-planned-for-minneapolis-parking-lot" addthis:title="Community members push back against market planned for Minneapolis parking lot">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> this.playerId="storyPlayer_426471429_426467502_147973"; 30 2019 10:18PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426471429_426467502_147973",video:"600427",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Division_over_market_planned_in_Cedar_Ri_0_7628342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520proposed%2520market%2520that%2520could%2520be%2520built%2520in%2520the%2520Cedar-Riverside%2520neighborhood%2520in%2520Minneapolis%2520is%2520facing%2520pushback%2520from%2520community%2520members.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/30/Division_over_market_planned_in_Cedar_Riverside__600427_1800.mp4?Expires=1661829496&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=G1Jw6d13nYxHSDAfHkiuG8HX0_Q",eventLabel:"Division%20over%20market%20planned%20in%20Cedar-Riverside%20neighborhood%20of%20Minneapolis-426467502",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fcommunity-members-push-back-against-market-planned-for-minneapolis-parking-lot"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/community-members-push-back-against-market-planned-for-minneapolis-parking-lot">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:04PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-426471429"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 10:18PM CDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/10P%20AFRICA%20VILLAGE%20MARKET%20CONCERN_00.00.14.00_1567222358213.png_7628271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426471429-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/10P%20AFRICA%20VILLAGE%20MARKET%20CONCERN_00.00.14.00_1567222358213.png_7628271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426471429-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="10P AFRICA VILLAGE MARKET CONCERN_00.00.14.00_1567222358213.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/10P%20AFRICA%20VILLAGE%20MARKET%20CONCERN_00.00.08.12_1567222355818.png_7628270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426471429-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="10P AFRICA VILLAGE MARKET CONCERN_00.00.08.12_1567222355818.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-426471429-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/community-members-push-back-against-market-planned-for-minneapolis-parking-lot" data-title="Community members oppose market in Cedar-Riverside" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/community-members-push-back-against-market-planned-for-minneapolis-parking-lot" addthis:title="Community members oppose market in Cedar-Riverside" > <a class="share-this <strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Community members were speaking out against a proposal to bring a new market to Cedar-Riverside in Minneapolis on Friday.</p><p>While city council members hope the Africa Village Public Market will bring positive change, some residents feel the money would be better spent on other projects.</p><p>At the Red Sea Restaurant, owner Russom Solomon brings the flavor of East Africa to the West Bank. owner Russom Solomon brings the flavor of East Africa to the West Bank. But a plan to give him a new neighbor is leaving a bad taste in his mouth.</p><p>He says, "Parking is our lifeline; without which we cannot survive. A lot of our customers come from far away and if it's so dense and overpopulated it may not appeal to them anymore."</p><p>The City of Minneapolis wants to sell a 93-stall parking lot behind Solomon's business to build an Africa Village Public Market. City officials say the mall would be home to small businesses as well as housing, offices and a clinic and bring opportunities for East African immigrants to become entrepreneurs.</p><p>Hundreds of people turned out for a community meeting to learn more about the project. But protesters, who believe the market would bring more crime and congestion to a neighborhood where parking is already at a premium, caused such a commotion.</p><p>Mayor Jacob Frey and City Councilmember Abdi Warsame left before getting a chance to address the crowd.</p><p>"Is there conflict along the way?" said Mayor Frey. "Of course there is. That's the nature of politics. That's the nature when people care about the communities in which they live and I'm all for it."</p><p>But Solomon wants the Africa Village taken off the menu. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/fox-9-visits-the-minnesota-state-fair-with-t-wolves-coach-ryan-saunders" title="FOX 9 visits the Minnesota State Fair with T-Wolves coach Ryan Saunders" data-articleId="426471464" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Pierre_Noujaim_interviews_T_Wolves_head__0_7628282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Pierre_Noujaim_interviews_T_Wolves_head__0_7628282_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Pierre_Noujaim_interviews_T_Wolves_head__0_7628282_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Pierre_Noujaim_interviews_T_Wolves_head__0_7628282_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Pierre_Noujaim_interviews_T_Wolves_head__0_7628282_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders spoke with FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim at the Minnesota State Fair." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX 9 visits the Minnesota State Fair with T-Wolves coach Ryan Saunders</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ahead of the basketball season, Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders spent a summer day like most Minnesotans: Hanging out at the Minnesota State Fair.</p><p>FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim caught up with the coach as he hit up the booths and games along the fairground.</p><p>Hit play to see that interview.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/delta-recommends-flyers-get-to-msp-three-hours-before-flight-during-busy-hours" title="Delta recommends flyers get to MSP 3 hours before flight during busy hours" data-articleId="426469318" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delta_recommends_flyers_get_to_MSP_three_0_7628358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delta_recommends_flyers_get_to_MSP_three_0_7628358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delta_recommends_flyers_get_to_MSP_three_0_7628358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delta_recommends_flyers_get_to_MSP_three_0_7628358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delta_recommends_flyers_get_to_MSP_three_0_7628358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At least one major airline is warning passengers taking off during busy airport hours to be there three hours ahead of their flight." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Delta recommends flyers get to MSP 3 hours before flight during busy hours</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sarah Danik, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 10:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least one major airline is warning passengers taking off during busy airport hours to be there three hours ahead of their flight.</p><p>Labor Day Weekend is seen as the last hurrah for big travel plans before we say goodbye to summer. It’s busy for airports too – which is why Delta tells us they’re advising passengers to give themselves a good cushion. Partly because of Terminal 1 construction at Minneapolis - St. Paul International Airport, and partly because summer is their busiest season.</p><p>The cushion is more important than ever at MSP Airport, where security lines can really stretch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/not-fair-state-fair-highlights-struggle-faced-by-minnesota-farm-families-trying-to-survive" title="Not Fair: State fair highlights struggle faced by Minnesota farm families trying to survive" data-articleId="426469328" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Struggles_and_hardships_faced_by_Minneso_0_7628428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Struggles_and_hardships_faced_by_Minneso_0_7628428_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Struggles_and_hardships_faced_by_Minneso_0_7628428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Struggles_and_hardships_faced_by_Minneso_0_7628428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Struggles_and_hardships_faced_by_Minneso_0_7628428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At least one major airline is warning passengers taking off during busy airport hours to be there three hours ahead of their flight." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Not Fair: State fair highlights struggle faced by Minnesota farm families trying to survive</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Lyden, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 10:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 10:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>While the fun and fanfare of the Minnesota State Fair comes to an end this weekend, life hasn’t been so easy for the state’s farmers.</p><p>One of the most important parts of the Minnesota State Fair is agriculture. But from tariffs to low commodity prices, these have not been the best of times for Minnesota farmers.</p><p>It would be easy to think the state fair is all about carnival rides and fried food. But the fair also holds some interesting and heartbreaking stories about the state of farming.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 