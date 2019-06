- More than 60 volunteers and community leaders came together Saturday morning to beautify and improve a north Minneapolis pond.

The group worked to plant more than 50 trees at Camden Central Pond in Webber-Camden neighborhood. While the trees will add some green to the area, organizers from the Nature Conservancy say they will also provide a functional purpose.

The group says the trees will help with “stormwater control, shade, beauty, and wildlife habitat for decades to come.” The diverse set of trees were specially selected to deal with warmer temperatures and drier weather.

Along with the Nature Conservancy, neighborhood residents and workers from other agencies including the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board helped out with the planting.