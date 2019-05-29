More than two months after being forced off the job, Minnesota’s top investigator of child care fraud remains in limbo – and she’s still getting paid.

Inspector General Carolyn Ham has been on paid leave since March 18, when the state Department of Human Services started investigating what a spokeswoman would only refer to as an “active complaint” against Ham. The move came days after an audit revealed dysfunction within Ham’s investigative unit and an unknown amount of fraud in the state’s child care assistance program.

Ham has previously said the accusations against her are “completely without merit.” DHS hasn’t told her much about the status of the investigation, a spokesman for Ham said Wednesday.