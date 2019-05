- Police, city workers and coffee shop employees in Ramsey helped get ducklings out a storm drain and back with their mother on Tuesday.

Ramsey police shared photos from the rescue on Wednesday.

Officers say they were called to the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW for the report of the ducklings stuck in the drain. They say officers teamed up with Ramsey Public Works employees and workers from the Caribou Coffee in a nearby plaza to get the little ones out.

After being saved, the ducklings quickly reunited with their mother and went on their way.