- After the recent storms, residents across western Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota are clearing debris, repairing broken windows and more.

Viewers shared photos and videos showing countless fallen trees and damaged homes. Several boats were also damaged or flipped as winds reached over 84 mph in some areas.

Polk County issued a Disaster Declaration Saturday, meaning if the county's repairs surpass a certain amount, they can seek additional funding.

Nearly 7,000 Polk County residents were left without electricity Saturday. By Sunday, officials reported that about 3,700 people remained without power.

Also on Sunday, Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin asked for help cleaning damage at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Park.

Some volunteer groups have already headed out to the area to help residents, particularly in tree and debris removal, as many people are unable to pass through roadways.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office designated two tree debris dropoff sites:

Site #1: South of 773 Mains Crossing Ave., Amery, WI.

(This site is located on the south side of the road)

Site #2: North of 2193 80th St., Luck, WI

(This site is on the west side of the road)

The sites will only accept tree debris.