- A classic car is now back in the hands of its owner after the trailer housing it was stolen last month, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

In early February, officials reached out for help find the 1951 Chevrolet Coupe. The owner of Hampton Township reported the car missing after a Haulmark trailer containing the vehicle was stolen. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension put out an alert for the missing vehicle.

The car reportedly had a significant sentimental value to the family.

Thursday night, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that thanks to the diligent work of a detective and people sharing the alert, the car is with its owner again.

The case is still under investigation.