- The city of Minneapolis is asking Crave Restaurant to ramp up its security protocols after an early Saturday morning shooting on the business’ rooftop.

According to the violation notice submitted to Crave Tuesday, liquor license holders must “provide adequate security to prevent criminal activity.”

In this case, the inspector is asking the business to declare what steps it is taking to prevent shootings like the one that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday.

“This updated security plan should include how Crave will prevent guns from entering their premises, how people will be evacuated in case of an emergency, how management staff is trained on how to access video surveillance and what other necessary procedures will be followed to assist law enforcement officials in case of an emergency at the establishment,” the inspector’s comments said.

Once that plan is submitted, the Minneapolis Police Department’s First Precinct will review it and the city will conduct a re-inspection.

If the plan is not submitted, Crave’s liquor and even business license could be in jeopardy in Minneapolis.