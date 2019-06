- Each year, Minneapolis police officers from across the region get out on their motorcycles for a ride.

While there’s plenty of fun to be had, it’s not strictly a joy ride, however. Sunday, like every year, the City Heat ride benefits a local law enforcement family in need.

This year, 27-year law enforcement veteran Mary Goodsell is the beneficiary after her diagnoses of stage 4 lung cancer and breast cancer.

Goodsell worked for Hennepin County as a deputy sheriff for 17.5 years before moving to the Minneapolis PD for 8.5 more years. She retired in 2013.

The 25th annual ride started in Coon Rapids Sunday morning and featured City Heat riders from Chicago and the state of Illinois.

In November 2016, she was admitted to the hospital because she couldn’t breathe. 2 liters of fluid were pulled from her lung, which led to the diagnosis. She says she has never smoked in her life, either.

One month later, Goodsell was diagnosed with breast cancer. She received a lumpectomy and starting her on chemotherapy.