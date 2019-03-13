< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fcities-double-down-on-flood-prevention-amid-big-melt width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Cities double down on flood prevention amid big melt Crews work to clear storm drains in Chaska, Minnesota

Minnesota cities work tirelessly to prevent flood damage amid big melt Crews work to clear storm drains in Chaska, Minnesota

Minnesota cities work tirelessly to prevent flood damage amid big melt 13 2019 09:17PM 13 2019 05:15PM By Rob Olson, FOX 9 Posted Mar 13 2019 04:07PM CDT

Video Posted Mar 13 2019 09:17PM CDT

Updated Mar 13 2019 09:19PM CDT Image Gallery 3 PHOTOS data-title="Cities double down on flood prevention" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/cities-double-down-on-flood-prevention-amid-big-melt" addthis:title="Cities double down on flood prevention" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/cities-double-down-on-flood-prevention-amid-big-melt";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Rob\x20Olson\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394683264" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Warm, wet weather combined with melting snow and blocked storm drains has led to high water on some residential streets.</p><p>Since Monday morning, the city of Richfield has had several crews out cleaning storm drains.</p><p>“This is the second time in 20 years that we’ve done this at this scale,” said Butch Lupkes, Superintendent of Richfield Public Works.</p><p>First, they find the storm drains using maps, metal detectors and heavy machinery. Sometimes it takes a few scoops just to get in the vicinity.</p><p>“If we don’t get them open, the water’s going to pool on the roads and into people’s driveways, garages and everything else,” he said.</p><p>Cities across the state are scrambling to keep up with the rapid melting, as the frozen ground makes conditions more difficult and prone to flooding.</p><p>"We’re just making sure everything is open and getting to the ponds to the overflows and downstream," said Selmer Olson of Chaska Public Works.</p><p>The City of Chaska sits right next to the Minnesota River and they keep constant watch on river levels. They also have a levee system and a 24/7 on call system for public works crews, just in case.</p><p>"We definitely have our eye on what could be coming and preparing for the models and predictions of what we could see," said Kevin Wright, the Chaska communications manager.</p><p>In Shakopee, tge northbound lane of County Road 69 was closed Wednesday due to flooding as county maintenance crews worked to clear water that was overwhelming storm drains.</p><p>Residents are encouraged to clear their neighborhood storm drains of snow and ice so the rain and snowmelt can drain off of the roads.</p><p>Due to the forecasted rain, there is also a risk of ice jams forming on Minnehaha Creek. News

Local
Politics
Business
Investigators

Sports

Vikings
Timberwolves
Wild
Twins
Gophers

Weather

School Closings
Weather Blog
Meteorologist Bios
Weather Alerts

Morning

The Jason Show
Recipes
Todd Walker
Garden Guy

Community

Contact Us
News Team Bios
Job Openings
History of KMSP-TV href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File 