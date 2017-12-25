Christmas with the Franks: An almost 40 year tradition comes to a close

- For almost 40 years the Frank family has spent Christmas together, seeing their family grow from 12 siblings to more than 170 people over that time period.

It's been an annual tradition for the Franks to gather at the Anoka American Legion to laugh, eat, open presents and share in the Christmas spirit--a tradition that, sadly, is coming to an end.

Wayne Wallace, one of the original 12 Frank siblings, was a member of the legion and organized the event every year, though was unable to attend in 2017 due to failing health. His daughter Jean says Monday was a bittersweet day for the family, marking the last year the Franks will celebrate Christmas at the Legion hall.

"It’s represented generation after generation after generation," she said. "Without Grandma and Grandpa—none of this would have been possible.”