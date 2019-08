- Responders took a child to Children's Hospital with "fairly serious" injuries after a vehicle struck the child in Coon Rapids, according to Coon Rapids Police Sgt. Ben Bautch.

Officers responded to the call Wednesday around 3:41 p.m.

Sgt. Bautch says the child was riding their bike in the 8600 block of Norway Street. The child crossed the street and a vehicle headed southbound hit them.

The driver is cooperating with law enforcement.

Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.