Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday in West St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 11 a.m., officers responded to the Oakdale Terrace Apartment complex at 1940 Oakdale Avenue on a report of a person who was shot. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside an apartment. Officials are calling the death suspicious.

The person who called police was the victim's friend who had reportedly come over to visit him.