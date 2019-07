- A 37-year-old man was charged Tuesday with allegedly shooting a 39-year-old man who had reportedly slept with the mother of his children.

Laurence Wilson of St. Paul turned himself in on Sunday night. He is charged with second-degree murder with intent in the death of Walter Quarles, also of St. Paul. Quarles died of what appeared to be eight separate gunshot wounds.

According to the charges, Quarles' fiancée told police that shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, the couple and a friend were driving down the 1000 block of Suburban Avenue. As they drove past an apartment building, Wilson yelled something at Quarles, although neither of the other people in the car heard what was said.

Quarles got out of the car and "exchanged words" with Wilson, the charges say. Wilson then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several times at Quarles before fleeing back into the apartment building. Witnesses said Wilson shot Quarles several times while he was already on the ground trying to protect himself.

Quarles' fiancée said Wilson had a beef with Quarles because he had slept with the mother of Wilson's children seven years ago.

The friend who was with the couple in the car positively identified Wilson as the suspect from a photo lineup.

Police located Wilson's uncle, who lives in the apartment building where the shooting took place. He told police he tried to break up the argument between the two men. When he turned away, he heard shots. When he turned back, he saw Wilson shoot Quarles as he tried to run away.

Wilson has two prior terroristic threat convictions involving a firearm. He remains in custody.