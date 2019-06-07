< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Charges: Man hid in van, attacked ex-girlfriend and abducted daughters Charges: Man hid in van, attacked ex-girlfriend and abducted daughters Man hid in van, attacked ex-girlfriend and abducted daughters"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411816284.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411816284");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411816284_411447831_199463"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411816284_411447831_199463";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411447831","video":"572421","title":"2%20girls%20found%20safe%2C%20suspect%20in%20custody%20after%20AMBER%20Alert%20in%20Cottage%20Grove%2C%20Minn.","caption":"Police%20arrested%20a%20Cottage%20Grove%20man%20Friday%20morning%20who%20they%20say%20assaulted%20his%20ex-girlfriend%20and%20abducted%20their%20daughters%2C%20triggering%20an%20Amber%20Alert.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2F2_girls_found_safe__suspect_in_custody_a_0_7365361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2F2_girls_found_safe__suspect_in_custody_after_AMB_572421_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654555680%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DSm1mMAoC8041lMSxqIl7_lY8VGU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fcharges-man-hid-in-van-attacked-ex-girlfriend-and-abducted-daughters"}},"createDate":"Jun 07 2019 05:48PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411816284_411447831_199463",video:"572421",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/2_girls_found_safe__suspect_in_custody_a_0_7365361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Police%2520arrested%2520a%2520Cottage%2520Grove%2520man%2520Friday%2520morning%2520who%2520they%2520say%2520assaulted%2520his%2520ex-girlfriend%2520and%2520abducted%2520their%2520daughters%252C%2520triggering%2520an%2520Amber%2520Alert.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/07/2_girls_found_safe__suspect_in_custody_after_AMB_572421_1800.mp4?Expires=1654555680&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Sm1mMAoC8041lMSxqIl7_lY8VGU",eventLabel:"2%20girls%20found%20safe%2C%20suspect%20in%20custody%20after%20AMBER%20Alert%20in%20Cottage%20Grove%2C%20Minn.-411447831",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fcharges-man-hid-in-van-attacked-ex-girlfriend-and-abducted-daughters"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 10 2019 01:24PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 05:48PM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 02:51PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411816284-411346109" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411816284" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A father is charged with four felonies for allegedly attacking his children’s mother in Cottage Grove, Minnesota last Friday and <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/amber-alert-children-ages-1-and-3-abducted-by-father-in-cottage-grove-minn">abducting his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters</a>, triggering an AMBER Alert. </p><p>At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a report that a man had taken his ex-girlfriend’s children and left in a minivan. Officers responded to the area, where they encountered a woman with a wound on her left cheek who was extremely distraught, according to the charges. </p><p>The complaint states that the victim said she had been in a relationship with the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Lo, 24, of Minneapolis, for five years, but the relationship had ended about three or four months earlier. She had full custody of their two children and an order of protection against Lo. </p><p>The order of protection allowed Lo to have visitation starting Saturday, June 8. Since her breakup with Lo, the victim said she had been staying with her parents in Cottage Grove. </p><p>At around 6:30 a.m., the victim told police she went to her minivan, which was parked in the driveway of her parents’ home, and put her children in the van so she could take them to daycare. She started to back out of the driveway, but then noticed Lo was hiding in the back of the van, the charges say. </p><p>Lo came to the front of the van, pushed the victim to the passenger side and struck her in the face with a pistol. He began driving the van. The victim tried to get out of the van, but Lo pulled her back inside. When she began yelling out the window, Lo stopped the van and let her out. He then sped away with the two children still inside. </p><p>The victim ran up to another vehicle on the road ad told the driver she needed help. The driver let her inside their vehicle and the two attempted to follow Lo, but lost him. </p><p>An AMBER Alert was issued for the two children. Dozens of officers from numerous agencies helped search for the children. Through numerous tips, police believed Lo had taken his daughters to a wooded area behind houses on the 7300 block of Hyde Avenue South in Cottage Grove. </p><p>Officers located the victim’s van parked in a driveway of a house on the block, but there was no one in the van. </p><p>Officers set up a perimeter around the area and learned that Lo had been seen around the 7100 block of Hidden Valley Lane. A helicopter search located Lo in the heavy underbrush. Officers on the ground found him lying on his back, holding both children to his chest. </p><p>The children were rescued and Lo was arrested at 10:27 a.m. The AMBER Alert was canceled. <br /> Officers located a 21-round 9-millimeter magazine in the minivan loaded with 21 rounds. </p><p>In a statement to police, Lo said he had been in contact with his ex-girlfriend earlier in the week about seeing his children that weekend, but she stopped communicating with him. He went to her house on Thursday, but they got into an argument in the driveway and she drove away. </p><p>Lo said he knew the victim would be leaving around 6:20 a.m. on Friday to bring the girls to daycare. He told police he wanted to spend the day with the kids, so he parked his car nearby and walked to the victim’s house. </p><p>Additionally, Lo admitted he hid in the back of the van and waited until the victim got the children in the van and started backing down the driveway. He claimed he then made his presence known and asked the victim about spending the day with the girls. He claimed she slammed on the brakes, sending him flying to the front of the car. It made him angry, so he took out a clip loaded with bullets and hit her in the head with it. </p><p>He denied having a gun, claiming he only brought the magazine to scare the victim and show her how upset he was. He said he knew what he did was wrong and said “he became angry and his emotions took over and that’s why he did what he did that day,” the charges say. </p><p>Lo is charged with two counts of felony kidnapping with a dangerous weapon, felony assault with a dangerous weapon and violating an order for protection while possessing a dangerous weapon. He made his first court appearance on Monday. A fire chief's plea: Don't burn cottonwood

By Rob Olson, FOX 9 

Posted Jun 10 2019 05:03PM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 05:10PM CDT

On a corner of west Bloomington, a house that has stood since 1961 was nearly brought down Saturday because of a huge, old cottonwood tree that towers overhead.

The woman who lives there said she was home, saw smoke and called 911.

Her house caught fire because her neighbor was burning the cottonwood along his driveway and embers blew next door.

Father charged after infant injured from 'vigorous shaking'

By Rose Heaphy, FOX 9

Posted Jun 10 2019 02:56PM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 05:02PM CDT

An Eden Prairie, Minnesota father is in custody after he allegedly shook his eight-week-old baby, causing injuries such as bleeding on the brain and hemorrhages in both eyes, according to the criminal complaint.

Nicolas Pucci, 20, is charged with felony first-degree assault. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved.

Target expands paid family leave, backup care benefits for store workers

Posted Jun 10 2019 03:18PM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 03:53PM CDT

Target announced Monday that it is expanding family care benefits for hourly and salaried employees at its stores and distribution centers, including those that are part-time. 

Among the changes is a new family leave policy for workers who need more time off to care for their families—be it a new child or an ailing partner or parent. Under the new policy, team members will receive double the amount of paid time off when welcoming a new child into the family—on top of the medical leave employees already receive after giving birth. All Rights Reserved. The policy goes into effect on June 30. 

The Minneapolis-based retailer also said it is expanding backup care for child and elder care for instances such as when a school or daycare is closed or a sitter or care provider is sick. Beginning in the fall, employees will get 20 days of in-center child care or in-home child and elder care. Most Recent

Father charged after infant injured from 'vigorous shaking'

Jessica Shepard after tearing ACL: 'I'll be back'

Target expands paid family leave, backup care benefits for store workers

See Fort Snelling in virtual reality thanks to U of M lab, Historical Society

Eagan police find body in trunk of car, no foul play suspected https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/shaken%20baby%20generic_1560204134060.JPG_7378302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/shaken%20baby%20generic_1560204134060.JPG_7378302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/shaken%20baby%20generic_1560204134060.JPG_7378302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Father charged after infant injured from 'vigorous shaking'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/jessica-shepard-after-tearing-acl-i-ll-be-back-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Lynx_forward_Jessica_Shepard_tears_ACL_0_7370984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Lynx_forward_Jessica_Shepard_tears_ACL_0_7370984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Lynx_forward_Jessica_Shepard_tears_ACL_0_7370984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Lynx_forward_Jessica_Shepard_tears_ACL_0_7370984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Lynx_forward_Jessica_Shepard_tears_ACL_0_7370984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jessica Shepard after tearing ACL: 'I'll be back'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/business/target-expands-paid-family-leave-backup-care-benefits-for-store-workers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Target expands paid family leave, backup care benefits for store workers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/see-fort-snelling-in-virtual-reality-thanks-to-u-of-m-lab-historical-society" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fort_Snelling_VR_technology_0_7370948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fort_Snelling_VR_technology_0_7370948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fort_Snelling_VR_technology_0_7370948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fort_Snelling_VR_technology_0_7370948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fort_Snelling_VR_technology_0_7370948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>See Fort Snelling in virtual reality thanks to U of M lab, Historical Society</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/eagan-police-find-body-in-trunk-of-car-no-foul-play-suspected" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/29/5P%20ST%20PAUL%20VIOLENCE_00.00.04.03_1506726981995_4237967_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/29/5P%20ST%20PAUL%20VIOLENCE_00.00.04.03_1506726981995_4237967_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, 