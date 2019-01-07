Charges: Intoxicated driver hit pedestrians, crashed into St. Paul restaurant

- A 29-year-old man is charged with two counts of first degree DWI after he hit a pedestrian and crashed into a St. Paul restaurant early Sunday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, around 1:45 a.m., a blue 2005 Chevy Impala turned off 6th Street at a fast speed, veered across the light rail tracks and drove into a crowd outside Hunan Garden Restaurant.

The driver, Eric Kenny Hagerman, drove straight toward two off-duty St. Paul police officers working there, but the officers managed to jump out of the way.

Hagerman hit several people with his car and crashed into the restaurant, pinning a woman against the building. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

When the officers approached Hagerman, they noticed he appeared to be under the influence and was wearing a wristband from a local nightclub. One of the officers noted that Hagerman did not appear to know where he was and while he was showing signs of impairment, he did not smell of alcohol. The officer believes Hagerman was under the influence of a mood-altering drug.

Hagerman has several previous DWI convictions dating back to 2011.