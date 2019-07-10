< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417413710" data-article-version="1.0">Charges: Columbia Heights man shot father twice in the back</h1> </header> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:rose.heaphy@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/charges-columbia-heights-man-shot-father-twice-in-the-back">Rose Heaphy, FOX 9</a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:28PM CDT</span></p> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417413710.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417413710");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417413710-417415482"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417413710-417415482" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/10/olayiwola_1562804230217_7511152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:rose.heaphy@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/charges-columbia-heights-man-shot-father-twice-in-the-back">Rose Heaphy, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" <strong class='dateline'>COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A 26-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault after he allegedly shot his father in the back with a shotgun in <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/man-injured-in-shooting-at-home-in-columbia-heights-minn">Columbia Heights over the weekend</a>, according to the criminal complaint.</p><p>Oluwatoni John Olayiwola is charged with assault in the first and second degree.</p><p>According to the charges, Columbia Heights police responded around 9 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at a home on the 4600 block of Heights Drive NE.</p><p>Officers learned Olayiwola and his father had a disagreement about paint and a mess inside the home. Following the conversation, the father went upstairs and out the front door. Soon after, the mother heard her son come upstairs and greet her.</p><p>She then heard a shotgun blast go off. She turned around and saw Olayiwola holding a shotgun, she described as two to three feet long. She ran away from the home to get help.</p><p>Neighbors reported hearing the shotgun blasts and then seeing the father crawling in the front yard with an injury.</p><p>When officers arrived, they found the father laying in the front yard. Crews rushed him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was put in a medically induced coma. He suffered two gunshot wounds to his back. </p><p>Police found Olayiwola sitting on the side steps of the home and arrested him. Olayiwola admitted to police he shot his father, who was sitting on the front steps, twice in the back from about five feet away. He told police he waited for them to arrive in order to "accept the consequences."</p><p>Relatives told investigators Olayiwola has a history of mental health issues and an interest in guns. In the past, family members had taken guns from the home, but they did not know Olayiwola currently had a gun.</p><p>Olayiwola had his first appearance in Anoka County District Court on Tuesday. A judge set bail at $500,000 without conditions. Minnesota bait shops say harsh winter has left minnows in short supply
Posted Jul 10 2019 07:52PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 08:05PM CDT
The harsh winter this past year is still having a ripple effect in the middle of summer on fishermen. Bait shops tell FOX 9 minnows are in short supply.

"The minnow supply is getting worse and worse this year," says Dave Christenson.

They say there's a sucker born every minute but at Blue Ribbon Bait and Tackle in Oakdale, they are practically an endangered species. Xcel starts tearing down Black Dog Chimney in Burnsville, Minn.
Posted Jul 10 2019 07:35PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 07:46PM CDT
The demolition of a chimney at a Burnsville, Minnesota power plant marks the end of an era, as the facility tears down a remnant of its coal-burning past.

Xcel Energy has started dismantling the chimney at the Black Dog power plant. The 600-foot tall chimney, which has stood along the banks of the Mississippi River for more than 50 years, is now no longer needed as the power plant has transitioned from coal to natural gas.

The change won't be the last for Black Dog as Xcel hopes to reduce the facility's carbon output by 80 percent by 2030 and make it 100 percent carbon-free by 2050. FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Waseca rallies around Tink Larson Field
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 10 2019 05:23PM CDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 05:53PM CDT
It takes a community to make amateur baseball thrive in Minnesota every summer. Nowhere is it more evident than in Waseca at Tink Larson Field.

It's Week 6 of the Fox 9 Town Ball Tour, and it takes us about an hour southwest of the Twin Cities to Waseca, a town of about 9,500. Tink Larson Field is the home of the Waseca Braves Class C amateur team, the Waseca Legion and VFW teams and others. Just outside the heart of town, it's a gathering place for the community.

That community had to come together two years ago to make sure baseball continued as a staple in in Waseca. It was the early evening on April 6, 2016, and Larson got a call he never thought he would take. He lives across the street from the ballpark named after him, but was coaching baseball elsewhere. The phone rang, and the grandstand that had existed since 1938 was up in flames. 