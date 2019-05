- The Minnesota Department of Human Services is revoking the home and community care license for Chappy's Golden Shores in Hill City, Minnesota following an investigation, which revealed staff withheld information and violated some licensing laws.

According to a DHS letter, license holder Theresa Olson provided false or misleading employment information about two staff members. An investigator also determined some clients received care in buildings owned by the facility that were not licensed by the Department of Human Services.

The senior care facility was temporarily shut down in December due to an allegation of patient mistreatment.

"Due to the serious and chronic nature of these violations and the conditions in the program, which impact the health and safety of persons served in your care, your licenses to provide home and community-based services are revoked," read the letter.

Chappy's Golden Shores has until June 3 to appeal the license revocation.