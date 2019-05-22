< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Tom Lyden, FOX 9
Posted May 22 2019 05:06PM CDT
Video Posted May 22 2019 09:58PM CDT
Updated May 22 2019 10:00PM CDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/9-P-CENTURYLINK%20OUTAGES_00.01.03.07_1558563043500.png_7303371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/9-P-CENTURYLINK%20OUTAGES_00.01.03.07_1558563043500.png_7303371_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/9-P-CENTURYLINK%20OUTAGES_00.01.03.07_1558563043500.png_7303371_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/9-P-CENTURYLINK%20OUTAGES_00.01.03.07_1558563043500.png_7303371_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/9-P-CENTURYLINK%20OUTAGES_00.01.03.07_1558563043500.png_7303371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408450099-408451479" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/9-P-CENTURYLINK%20OUTAGES_00.01.03.07_1558563043500.png_7303371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/9-P-CENTURYLINK%20OUTAGES_00.01.03.07_1558563043500.png_7303371_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/9-P-CENTURYLINK%20OUTAGES_00.01.03.07_1558563043500.png_7303371_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/9-P-CENTURYLINK%20OUTAGES_00.01.03.07_1558563043500.png_7303371_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/9-P-CENTURYLINK%20OUTAGES_00.01.03.07_1558563043500.png_7303371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408450099" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - The road construction season is off to a painfully slow start for excavators who say they’ve been left waiting for one utility, CenturyLink. </p><p>“It’s been a big impact for us,” said Todd Christopher, chief operating officer for SM Hentges & Sons. “We have 25 to 30 crews in Minnesota digging everyday, and we need to know where those utilities are.”</p><p>A 1.5-mile street repaving project along Glendale Road in Savage is a month behind schedule, waiting for CenturyLink to locate its phone and fiber optic lines. On Tuesday, CenturyLink finally showed up on site after crews had severed a phone line. </p><p>The delays began April 1, the unofficial start of road construction season, when CenturyLink changed vendors for locating utility lines, from USIC, a nationwide leader in utility line location, to DirectSat, a company known best for installing satellite television systems. </p><p>Gopher State One Call, a non-profit that schedules a utility line location meeting before digging occurs, said the backlog has become a “serious public safety issue.” </p><p><strong>68,000 MISSED MEETINGS </strong></p><p>Under state law, utility locators must meet with excavators or homeowners within 48 hours of a utility locate request, what is known as a “meet ticket.”</p><p>Since April 1, 68,000 tickets have not been located on time, according to Gopher State One Call. Last week alone, 10,000 tickets were left unanswered. </p><p>“If people get impatient and dig, they may be careless around gas lines, electric lines, and there may be a 911 CenturyLink line that gets cut,” said Barbara Cederberg, executive director of Gopher State One Call. </p><p>The Minnesota Office of Pipeline Safety is currently investigating CenturyLink and its change of utility locate vendors. The office would not say how many CenturyLink utility lines may have been cut since April 1, citing the on-going investigation. </p><p>“We had a perfect storm here,” said Keith Herman of North Pine Aggregate, looking over a construction site in Anoka County, where a traffic light is being installed. He said the project is a month behind schedule and CenturyLink won’t return his calls. </p><p>“We’re just trying to get done, because we have other jobs firing up, and this is pushing everything back,” said Herman. </p><p><strong>TO DIG, OR NOT TO DIG</strong></p><p>CenturyLink declined an on-camera interview. In a statement, a company spokesperson, Mark Molzen, said, “We are working as quickly as possible to address the current backlog. We apologize for the impact to excavators and customers.”</p><p>“We have recently had reports of damaged cables and are investigating to determine if excavators proceeded without clearance. We will be working with the Minnesota Department of Pipeline Safety to address any suspected wrongdoing,” according to the CenturyLink statement. </p><p>Many contractors are digging anyway. </p><p>“We’ve got a real issue here, CenturyLink isn’t showing up,” said Stephanie Menning, of the Minnesota Utility Contractors Association.</p><p>Menning said many excavators are taking a calculated risk. “They can start digging, and if they do, they’ll be held liable,” said Menning. </p><p>Menning believes the economic impact on contractors and excavators this construction season will be severe, with no opportunity to recoup costs. </p><p>“Now they have to reshuffle their crews. This monkey wrench has really upset the apple cart,” said Menning. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/pedestrians-would-benefit-from-lower-speed-limits-on-mn-city-streets" title="Pedestrians would benefit from lower speed limits on MN city streets" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pedestrians_would_benefit_from_lower_spe_0_7304197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pedestrians_would_benefit_from_lower_spe_0_7304197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pedestrians_would_benefit_from_lower_spe_0_7304197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pedestrians_would_benefit_from_lower_spe_0_7304197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Pedestrians_would_benefit_from_lower_spe_0_7304197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In 2016, Dannielle Sallblad was with her dog and they were crossing a street in Maple Grove." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pedestrians would benefit from lower speed limits on MN city streets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Baillon, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In 2016, Dannielle Sallblad was with her dog and they were crossing a street in Maple Grove.</p><p>“I was doing all the right things in that moment; I waited for the walk sign, looked both ways started walking,” she recalled. </p><p>She didn’t see the threat until the very last second as she was in the crosswalk.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/st-paul-family-mourns-after-losing-daughter-to-mississippi-car-crash" title="St. Paul family mourns after losing daughter in Mississippi car crash" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_family_mourns_after_losing_daug_0_7304361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_family_mourns_after_losing_daug_0_7304361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_family_mourns_after_losing_daug_0_7304361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_family_mourns_after_losing_daug_0_7304361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_family_mourns_after_losing_daug_0_7304361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lashawnda Newell grew up in St. Paul, but she moved to Mississippi a few years ago." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Paul family mourns after losing daughter in Mississippi car crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lashawnda Newell grew up in St. Paul, but she moved to Mississippi a few years ago.</p><p>Now, her family is still in shock after she was killed in a deadly crash halfway across the country.</p><p>When it comes to describing the hole in her heart, for Phyllis Gilliam, it’s hard to find the words.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minneapolis-navigation-center-to-close-june-3-homeless-seek-new-spaces" title="Minneapolis' Navigation Center to close June 3, homeless seek new spaces" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Minneapolis__Navigation_Center_to_close__0_7303982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Minneapolis__Navigation_Center_to_close__0_7303982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Minneapolis__Navigation_Center_to_close__0_7303982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Minneapolis__Navigation_Center_to_close__0_7303982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Minneapolis__Navigation_Center_to_close__0_7303982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minneapolis' Navigation Center is set to close June 3, meaning many homeless people will be looking for new shelter." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis' Navigation Center to close June 3, homeless seek new spaces</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minneapolis’ newly-developed Navigation Center across the street from the former homeless encampment will close June 3rd.</p><p>Right now, about 46 people are still living at the Navigation Center. Soon, nearly 28 of them will be in need of some type of housing.</p><p>Organizers say the center was never intended to be a permanent solution, but others fear the tent city might be back this summer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/centurylink-failing-to-answer-call-of-excavators"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/9-P-CENTURYLINK%20OUTAGES_00.01.03.07_1558563043500.png_7303371_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CenturyLink outages"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CenturyLink failing to answer call of excavators</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pedestrians-would-benefit-from-lower-speed-limits-on-mn-city-streets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/05/5P%20FATAL%20PEDESTRIAN%20CRASH_00.00.05.27_1546729812473.png_6592521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pedestrian crash St. Paul"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pedestrians would benefit from lower speed limits on MN city streets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-family-mourns-after-losing-daughter-to-mississippi-car-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/0657G3.MXF_00.09.40.15_1558578152758_7303994_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Family of St. Paul woman mourns"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul family mourns after losing daughter in Mississippi car crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-navigation-center-to-close-june-3-homeless-seek-new-spaces"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/29/tent%20city_1540857276423.png_6324432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="tent city_1540857276423.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minneapolis' Navigation Center to close June 3, homeless seek new spaces</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 