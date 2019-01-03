Car crashes with Minneapolis Police squad, redirects into Humm's Liquor Store

- Humm's Liquor Store was damaged by a vehicle that collided with a Minneapolis Police squad car Thursday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a squad car was heading north on Lyndale Avenue with its lights and sirens activated in emergency mode when it collided with the car at West 22nd Street.

The car redirected off the roadway and into Hum's Liquor Store.

Three people from the car were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The officer involved was evaluated by paramedics and the scene of the crash and released.