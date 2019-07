- Classes were canceled on Thursday at the Hubbs Center for Lifelong Learning in St. Paul after a car crashed into the front lobby, according to Kevin Burns, a spokesman for St. Paul Public Schools.

Burns says around 8:18 a.m. a vehicle burst through the front of the Hubbs Center, which sits at the intersection of University Avenue W and Oxford Street North. The car came to a stop about 30 feet inside the building near the front desk. Seconds before, people had been walking where the car crashed through.

Luckily, no one was injured.

How the crash happened is still under investigation, according to St. Paul police. Police cited the 25-year-old driver was 25-year-old female driver for an instructional permit violation and fail to drive with due care. She did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Crews towed the car away and the hole in the building is now boarded up with plywood.

The crash did not impact the structural integrity of the building and classes will resume on Monday.