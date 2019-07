- Even the Batmobile sometimes needs roadside assistance.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police in Canada, a man dressed as Batman, driving a Batmobile replica, was traveling from Toronto to Montreal for an event when he experienced a “mechanical issue.”

Batman had to stop on Hwy. 401 near Mallorytown, Ontario to try and fix the problem.

Luckily, police arrived to escort him to a safe spot on the highway.

A minor report was completed and Batman continued on his way to his Quebec destination.