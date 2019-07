Photo Courtesy: Eleajean Campbell Photo Courtesy: Eleajean Campbell

- Leaders in Polk and Barron counties in Wisconsin are calling for volunteers to help with cleanup following the tornado and storm damage last week.

The National Weather Service determined two tornadoes touched down in western Wisconsin near Turtle Lake on Friday.

Officials are asking residents to call 211 if they need help with the removal of downed trees or other debris. Those looking to volunteer for cleanup are also encouraged to call the line.

Those calling for removal help must have already contacted their insurance agent to understand how much aid they will be receiving and how much work volunteers can do.

POLK COUNTY: From Friday through Sunday, there will be a Volunteer Reception Center set up at Unity High School in Balsam Lake. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., volunteers are encouraged to register and will be assigned to projects in the area.

Volunteers are asked to dress appropriately and bring items such as gloves, safety glasses, hearing protection, bug spray and sunscreen. Those experienced with chainsaws are also encouraged to bring their chainsaws and safety equipment.

To register as a volunteer, participants must have a driver's license or other photo ID, may not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Minors can only sign up if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Pets are not allowed. Volunteers are also asked not to sign up for projects that will be too physically challenging for them.

BARRON COUNTY: Friday and Saturday, volunteers are asked to arrive at 1420 State Hwy. 25 in Barron, WI. The cleanup days are Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For anyone that received damage from the July 19 storms, they are asked to call 211 or go to Barron County's website.

Volunteers must bring picture ID, wear closed-toe shoes, long pants, long-sleeve shirts, safety glasses and work gloves as well as a bag lunch. Bug spray and sunscreen are recommended.

Volunteers ages 14-17 are allowed with a completed registration form signed by a parent or guardian.