- One day after Southern California was rocked by a strong earthquake, new images are beginning to emerge from the time the quake struck.

The town of Ridgecrest, located about 160 miles northeast from Los Angeles, saw widespread damage.

The quake rattled homes, sparking fires and sending people scrambling. "My whole apartment started moving and everything started swaying and the roof cracked, it sounded like hundreds of pebbles hitting the roof at one time."

A liquor store sustained significant inventory loss with the force of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake causing bottles of liquor to fly off the shelves.

The quake, which is the largest the region has seen in 20 years, could be felt as far away as Mexico and Phoenix.

Another resident explained, “And I just felt like my, the chair rocking, and then I was like 'okay, what's going on?' and I was like 'did, did I just, was that an earthquake?' And so I texted my husband and I was like 'I just felt my chair rocking' And he was like 'yeah, there was an earthquake.'”

California isn’t out of the woods yet as aftershocks continue to rattle the area.