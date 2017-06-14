Buffalo Wild Wings testing smaller concept in Twin Cities this summer

By: Allie Johnson

Posted: Jun 14 2017 12:09PM CDT

Updated: Jun 14 2017 12:26PM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Buffalo Wild Wings announced Wednesday it will test a smaller restaurant concept called B-Dubs Express in the Twin Cities this summer.

The Minneapolis-based chain says the 2,500-square foot restaurants will offer streamlined counter service and more on-the-go options, including takeout and delivery. Each location will seat approximately 35-50 people.

B-Dubs Express will still cater to sports fans by providing TVs for game viewing and offering a selection of wine and beer.  

The company plans to open two pilot locations in Edina and Hopkins later this summer.
 

 

