'Reimagined' Target store emphasizes presentation, online pickup

- Target is launching a new, “reimagined” store design this fall that aims to make your shopping trips go more smoothly.

The new design will have two different store entrances, each offering a different guest experience, according to a news release. Guests who enter through one entrance will be greeted with displays of exclusive brands and seasonal products, while those who enter from the opposite side will have easy access to groceries, a wine and beer shop, self-checkout lanes and a pickup counter solely for online orders.

Outside the second entrance there will also be designated parking spaces where employees will bring out online orders.

The “reimagined” stores will also have an enhanced grocery department with a new layout and grab-and-go food options.

Target is planning to adopt the new design at 600 stores by 2019. The first reimagined store will open in October outside of Houston in Richmond, Texas.

Target also plans to open more than 100 small-format stores over the next three years.