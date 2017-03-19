Goodbye Macy's: Nicollet Mall store closes for good

Macy's on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis closed for good on Sunday.

- Dayton's, Marshall Fields, Macy's -- whatever name you knew it by, the last department store left in downtown Minneapolis is no more.

Macy's on Nicollet Mall closed its doors for good on Sunday. The store was one of 68 locations nationwide that were scheduled to close this year.

A final clearance started in January to rid the store of any remaining merchandise, fixtures and memorabilia, with deep discounts of up to 90 percent off in the last few days.

The landmark department store opened as Dayton's in 1902. It was rebranded as Marshall Fields in 2001, before changing to Macy's in 2006.

New York-based 601W Companies bought the building for $59 million. They plan to redevelop it into a mix of office and retail space.

READ NEXT: Shoppers saying goodbye to Macy's on Nicollet Mall